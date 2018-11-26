LTAC fund recommendations sent back to Aberdeen City Council

The Aberdeen City Council will be looking at updated recommendations from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee when it meets on Wednesday night.

The committee’s original recommendations were not approved by the council last month and they were sent back to the committee.

Some of the reasoning behind that was due to the council saying that the $7,000 that was allocated to traffic control should be covered by the city and not the lodging tax funds.

Some of the changes from the original recommendations include $12,000 less in funding going to Greater Grays Harbor, $3,000 less going towards the Founders Day Parade, and $500 less for the Concert in the Park Series and Midnight Cruizers Car Show.

Some projects received more funding than previously was allocated and others that previously were not funded at all, could now receive LTAC money.

Events and projects that were previously unfunded include Summerfest, Winterfest, Friends of the Aberdeen Museum Street Dance, and the Farmer’s Market.

The Committee recommended the following amounts for the 2019 funds: Greater Grays Harbor Inc. $8,000; Winterfest $4,500; Summerfest – $3,000; Our Aberdeen Art Promotion $7,000; Founders Day Parade $3,000, Friends of the Museum, $3,000; Midnight Cruizers Car Show $2,500; USPA Powerlifting $5,000; GH Seaport $3,000; ART Walk $3,000; Concerts in the Park $4,000; Farmer’s Market – $7,000; 98520 Music – $8,000; City Traffic Control $0; and the City of Aberdeen Beautification, $8,000.

The total recommended for funding was $75,000. The vote was unanimous in approval.