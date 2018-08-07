Lt. Brad Johansson named as new Chief Criminal Deputy for Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is going to have a new Chief Criminal Deputy.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott announced to KXRO on Friday that current Lt. Brad Johansson will be taking the position.

The position was left open after Steve Shumate left the office to become the Aberdeen Police Chief.

Sheriff Scott said that Johansson is very experienced.

According to Sheriff Scott there will be more movement within the Sheriff’s Office as they fill the roles left open by Shumate’s departure and the promotions that follow.