Long Beach Man arrested on drug-related charges just prior to Christmas

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office shared information regarding a search warrant served on December 23rd. The warrant was issued for a home in the 2400 block of Washington Avenue North on the Long Beach Peninsula.
The warrant service was conducted by members of the Pacific County Drug Task Force with assistance from the South Bend Police Department, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, the Long Beach Police Department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Washington State Patrol.
The service of the search warrant was the result of a three-month long investigation into the sales of heroin and diverted pharmaceuticals, specifically fentanyl pills.
During the search of the home, drug task force members located several suspected morphine pills, fentanyl pills and suspected heroin.
Task Force members also located several articles of drug paraphernalia, which officials say was indicative of narcotics sales.
Kenneth A. Herman was arrested at the scene without incident and authorities say he admitted his involvement into the sales of fentanyl to several people within the community.
Herman was transported to the Pacific County Jail and booked on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful use of a building for drug purposes. Herman’s bail was set at $ 25,000.00.