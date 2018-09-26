Logger dies in Porter

An investigation is underway after a man died in a logging accident.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office states that a 31 year old Rochester man was killed in Porter on Tuesday afternoon in an apparent work related accident.

The accident off Dennis Road happened when the man was caught between two moving logs on a log landing.

According to a release, co-workers provided first aid until the aid crew arrived, although the Rochester man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s Deputies and the Department of Labor and Industries are investigating.