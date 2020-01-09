Log jam clearing will close Pacific County bridge
Travelers in Pacific County looking to head toward Astoria should plan for a temporary closure.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that any travelers who use State Route 401 near Naselle should plan to use an alternate today.
DOT maintenance crews will close the highway at the intersection of SR 401 and the Astoria Megler Bridge today from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. while they work to clear a logjam beneath the bridge structure.
During the 12-hour closure, travelers can use US 101 south to Astoria.
Local traffic will have access to and from the Astoria Megler Bridge via SR 401 from the intersection of South Valley Road and Parpala Road
“With heavy rain in the forecast, this work will help to maintain the structural integrity of the bridge to keep this via stretch of highway open.”
Before heading out the door, drivers can get up-to-date traffic information with the WSDOT mobile app, and the WSDOT Travel Alerts page.