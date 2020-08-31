Local waterfront and other property included in upcoming tax-title sale
Grays Harbor County is offering 40 parcels of land across the county for auction online.
The Grays Harbor Tax Sale property list is available on Bid4Assets.
The sale offers 40 tax-defaulted properties with no reserve and bids starting as low as $125 on September 18 starting at 9am.
The properties included were acquired by Grays Harbor County through the foreclosures of tax liens.
Notable inclusions in the sale include shoreline along the Wishkah River between the Wishkah and Heron Street bridges and behind the Aberdeen Burger King location. This land has a starting bid of $3,750.
In addition to that larger piece of property, there are also two shoreline parcels just south of the Heron Street Bridge
The highest minimum bid for a piece of property in the sale is $8,522 for a building site on Pioneer Avenue in Montesano.
Also included, a home site on Terrace Avenue in Aberdeen, with a minimum bid of only $3,750.
Numerous parcels include unique shaped pieces of land or near-beach property.
It is not known if the parcels being offered are buildable or face restrictions.
It is encouraged that prior to placing bids, that anyone interested “should exercise due diligence and thoroughly research all properties upon which they intend to bid”.
The bidder is solely responsible to determine the extent, if any, to which the parcel they are bidding on is or may be subject to liens or land use regulations.
A single refundable deposit of $500 is required for participation.
The auction will close in phases.
All sales will be made by auction to the highest bidder
Deposits are due by September 14th to be eligible.
Properties included;
Complete list of properties available at www.bid4assets.com/graysharbor.