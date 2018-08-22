Local wastewater treatment is award-winning

5 local wastewater treatment plants won state awards.

In a release, the Department of Ecology stated;

“Once the tap is turned on, most of us don’t think twice about the water that goes down the drain or is flushed down the toilet. Yet the water that leaves our homes and businesses contains chemicals, pathogens, and other waste that can be harmful to human health and the environment. If you live in an urban area, your wastewater goes to a treatment plant. These facilities are essential to keeping Washington’s waters clean.“

The Department of Ecology honored the state’s top-performing facilities with the annual Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance Award.

This year, they recognized 111 wastewater treatment plants — about a third of all systems operating across the state — that achieved full compliance with their water quality permits in 2017.

In Grays Harbor, 5 plants made the list of awards.

City of Aberdeen Wastewater Treatment Plant

City of Elma Wastewater Treatment Plant

City of McCleary Wastewater Treatment Plant

City of Ocean Shores Wastewater Treatment Plant

Grays Harbor County Satsop Business Park Wastewater Treatment Plant

“Washington’s growing population creates a greater need for wastewater treatment every day. Talented and proficient plant operators are critical to meeting this challenge and ensuring successful plant operations that protect the health of Washington’s waters,” said Ecology Water Quality Program Manager Heather Bartlett. “We commend and appreciate their efforts.”

In picking the winners, Ecology evaluated all the plants operating in Washington to determine how they were meeting the state pollution limits, monitoring and reporting requirements, spill prevention planning, pretreatment, and operational demands outlined in their permits.

A complete list of award winners by county is posted on their website.

Treatment plants not making this year’s list can apply for state funding to help upgrade and improve their systems. Ecology recently offered 26 wastewater treatment facility projects $96 million in grants and loans.