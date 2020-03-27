Local volunteers needed for a variety of roles related to COVID-19.
VOLUNTEER tittle on black t-shirt. Back view.
In a release, Grays Harbor Public Health tells KXRO that “In the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19, it is important to be ready to respond to a variety of community needs.”
They say that volunteer health practitioners are especially critical to help meet emerging demands.
Volunteers who have worked in medicine, public health, safety, logistics, communications or a number of other areas are being sought.
“Volunteering with entities like Public Health is a simple and effective way to use and improve those skills, while helping to keep your family, friends and neighbors safe and healthy.”
Grays Harbor Public Health has information and a form available for interested volunteers on their website at www.healthygh.org/covid19volunteer.
Information and resources related to COVID-19 are available at www.healthygh.org/covid19 and are updated regularly as the situation evolves.
Volunteers should also consider registering with other community-based volunteer organizations that do critical work to serve family, friends, and neighbors such as the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html.