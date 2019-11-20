      Weather Alert

Local unemployment rises in October

Nov 20, 2019 @ 8:25am

Grays Harbor and Pacific County had the 4th and 3rd highest unemployment in the state for October.

In figures released by the Washington State Employment Security Department on Tuesday, Grays Harbor added over 600 jobs between September and October although the local unemployment rate rose to to 6.8%. This places us at the 4th highest unemployment in Washington.

Grays Harbor added a total of 630 to the labor force in October, with 558 being added to Total Employment and 72 to the Total Unemployment figures.

Pacific County dropped from 7.2% to 6.5% in September, but rose back to 7.1% in October, placing them 3rd in the state. While the total employment rose by 9 in October in Pacific County, the total unemployment added 56.

Statewide, Washington’s economy lost 1,600 jobs in October and the unemployment rate fell to 4.5%.

Grays Harbor

October

 Grays Harbor

September

 Difference Pacific County

October

 Pacific County

September

Difference
Labor Force 29,294 28,664 630 8,455 8,390 65
Total Employment 27,315 26,757 558 7,852 7,843 9
Total Unemployment 1,979 1,907 72 603 547 56
Unemployment Rate 6.80% 6.70% 0.10% 7.10% 6.50% 0.60%
