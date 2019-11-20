Local unemployment rises in October
Grays Harbor and Pacific County had the 4th and 3rd highest unemployment in the state for October.
In figures released by the Washington State Employment Security Department on Tuesday, Grays Harbor added over 600 jobs between September and October although the local unemployment rate rose to to 6.8%. This places us at the 4th highest unemployment in Washington.
Grays Harbor added a total of 630 to the labor force in October, with 558 being added to Total Employment and 72 to the Total Unemployment figures.
Pacific County dropped from 7.2% to 6.5% in September, but rose back to 7.1% in October, placing them 3rd in the state. While the total employment rose by 9 in October in Pacific County, the total unemployment added 56.
Statewide, Washington’s economy lost 1,600 jobs in October and the unemployment rate fell to 4.5%.
|
|
Grays Harbor
October
|Grays Harbor
September
|Difference
|Pacific County
October
|Pacific County
September
|
Difference
|Labor Force
|29,294
|28,664
|630
|8,455
|8,390
|65
|Total Employment
|27,315
|26,757
|558
|7,852
|7,843
|9
|Total Unemployment
|1,979
|1,907
|72
|603
|547
|56
|Unemployment Rate
|6.80%
|6.70%
|0.10%
|7.10%
|6.50%
|0.60%