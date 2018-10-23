Local tribal access to crime databases increases

An expansion of a federal government program will provide local tribes with access to national crime databases.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes joined the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior to announce the expansion of the Tribal Access Program for National Crime Information (TAP).

This expansion includes the Quinault, Chehalis, Swinomish, Lower Elwha, and Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribes.

“With the addition of five more, we will have a total of nine tribes in Western Washington participating in the Tribal Access Program – ensuring better data sharing across law enforcement and thus more public safety in the communities we serve,” said U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. “The TAP program has already resulted in some significant successes. The Suquamish Tribal Police were among the first ten tribes to join the system in 2015, and were able to use the system to locate and rescue an elderly tribal member who had been taken from his home. The information obtained via TAP provided key clues that allowed the matter to be safely resolved.”

TAP enhances tribal efforts to register sex offenders pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA); have orders of protection enforced nationwide; protect children; keep firearms away from persons who are disqualified from receiving them; improve the safety of public housing, and allow tribes to enter their arrests and convictions into national databases so they can be recognized by law enforcement across the country.

TAP will provide the tribes with the ability to access data with national crime information databases for both civil and criminal purposes. By the end of 2019, the Justice Department will expand the number of TAP participating tribes by more than 50 percent—from 47 tribes to 72. The Department of the Interior (DOI) will fund the installation of TAP Kiosks at three locations where the BIA-Office of Indian Services (BIA-OIS) deliver direct social services by the end of 2019 and DOI hopes to expand TAP access at all 28 BIA-Office of Justice Services (BIA-OJS) operated law enforcement agencies and detention service centers. These locations will provide some access to TAP for services delivered to more than 50 tribal communities that currently do not have direct access.

“Access to information is vital to effective law enforcement,” said Trent Shores, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma and the Chairman of the Attorney General’s Advisory Subcommittee on Native American Issues. “The Tribal Access Program will enhance and improve the ability of tribal law enforcement officers to serve their communities. The Native American Issues Subcommittee is proud to support the continued expansion of this tool throughout Indian Country.”

The Native American Issues Subcommittee (NAIS) is comprised of United States Attorneys with Indian Country in their federal districts. They advise the Attorney General regarding the development and implementation of policies pertaining to justice in Indian Country. The NAIS identified ‘increased law enforcement resources’ as one of four priority areas to improve justice services in Indian Country.

TAP, offered in two versions, TAP-FULL and TAP-LIGHT, allows tribes to more effectively serve and protect their communities by fostering the exchange of critical data through several national databases via the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) network, including the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), Next Generation Identification (NGI), National Data Exchange (N-DEx), National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal (LEEP) as well as other national systems such as the International Justice and Public Safety Network (Nlets).

The following tribes have been selected for the next phase of TAP FULL:

Absentee-Shawnee Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma

Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation of Montana

Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation (Washington)

Cheyenne and Arapahoe Tribes, Oklahoma

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of the Cheyenne River Reservation, South Dakota

Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming

Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Arizona

Hopi Tribe of Arizona

Lower Elwha Tribal Community (Washington)

Northern Arapahoe Tribe of the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming

Penobscot Nation (Maine)

Quinault Indian Nation (Washington)

Rosebud Sioux Tribe of the Rosebud Indian Reservation, South Dakota

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community of the Salt River Reservation, Arizona

Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Michigan

The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community (Washington)

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians of North Dakota

The following tribes have been selected for the next phase of TAP LIGHT:

Bishop Paiute Tribe (California)

La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians, California

Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Michigan

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe (Massachusetts)

Morongo Band of Mission Indians, California

Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe (Washington)

San Pasqual Band of the Diegueno Mission Indians of California

For more information on TAP, visit www.justice.gov/tribal/tribal-access-program-tap

For more information about the Justice Department’s work on tribal justice and public safety issues, visit: www.justice.gov/tribal