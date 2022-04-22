Local transit systems both remove mask mandates

Both Grays Harbor Transit and Pacific County Transit have announced that they have removed mask mandates on their routes.
Following the decision by a federal judge in Florida to strike down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, airlines, airports, and mass transit systems began repealing their own face covering requirements.
That decision came days after the federal government had extended the requirement through May 3, 2022.
In announcements from both local transportation authorities this week, they say that no longer will all passengers be required to wear a mask in order to ride.
In Grays Harbor, masks are no longer required on transit buses or properties for all routes, although they note that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.
Grays Harbor Transit states that they will continue to provide masks and hand sanitizer on the buses and property for those who choose to use them, and the enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols will remain in effect.
Pacific Transit System made a similar announcement saying that masks were no longer required on their routes serving North and South Pacific County.
The Justice Department has filed an appeal to the judge’s ruling after a request from the CDC, who said that “at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for public health.”