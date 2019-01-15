Local teachers awarded over $23k in grants

The Community Partner Education Grant (CPEG) committee announced that it awarded $23,850 in grants to thirty-seven teachers in both Grays Harbor and Mason Counties in Washington State.

A wide variety of unique projects and programs were funded, such as a trip to a vertical wind tunnel, digital cameras and 3D printers, and learning expeditions in the great outdoors.

Usually teachers would have to pay for these items or programs themselves, as typically funds are not available through regular school district resources.

This is the fifth year that CPEG has been able to award grants of up to $1,000 to local educators.

The committee approved 95% of the applications this cycle.

The partnership is comprised of nine local businesses, including Belco Forest Products, Elma Family Dental, Green Diamond Resource Company, Hood Canal Communications, Our Community Credit Union, Shelton Dental Center, Sierra Pacific Foundation, Simpson Door Company, and Vaughan Co, Inc. Since its inception, the dollar amount and number of approved grants has nearly doubled.

Founded in 2014, the Community Partners Education Grant has awarded over $90,000 of K-12 grant requests.

CPEG is local businesses supporting local educators with funds to enrich the student’s learning environment.

A complete list of approved grants is available at ourcu.com/cpeg-grants-awarded.