Local students win in Great Washington ShakeOut video contest
Screenshot of Great Washington ShakeOut video by Samantha Robinson of Montesano
As schools, businesses, and residents participate in the annual Great Washington ShakeOut, two local students are being highlighted.
All Washington state youth were eligible to submit a video as part of promoting the annual ShakeOut event, competing for cash prizes.
Students were asked to make a 1 minute video encouraging earthquake preparedness with the message to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On!” while referencing the official website of the event, www.shakeout.org/washington.
Montesano home-school student Samantha Robinson and Miller Junior High Student Eric Lind of Aberdeen both ranked in the top of the video competition.
Samantha earned first place for high school students, earning $500. Eric will recieve $250 for his 2nd place finish among middle schoolers.
1st Place Middle School, $500: Ryan Song, Auburn, Buena Vista Adventist School; https://youtu.be/n-kZcfq3-RU
2nd Place Middle School, $250: Eric Lind, Aberdeen, Miller Junior High; https://youtu.be/pFscKyUE63Y
1st Place High School, $500: Samantha Robinson, Montesano, home schooled; https://youtu.be/eysh5J9YMvo
2nd Place High School, $250: Casey Rogers (and friends), Coupeville, Coupeville High School; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HxEdyj28Gk
The winning videos will be posted on the EMDPrepare YouTube channel, ShakeOut website, and OSPI School Safety Center’s website.
The annual Great Washington Shakeout occurs in October each year, this year on 10/17 at 10:17am.
Over 1.5 million Washington participants are expected to participate, including 52,168 in Coastal Washington, and over over 65.9 million participating worldwide.
As part of the event, all coastal AHAB sirens in Washington state are tested along with any additional training at local sites. The AHAB sirens on this day use the real sound of the siren, not the Westminster Chimes that alert residents that it is a test.