Local State Patrol Troopers receive Life Saving Award

2 local Washington State Patrol Troopers were recognized for their life saving efforts

WSP Chief John R. Batiste recognized Trooper David Franzmann of Hoquiam and Trooper Edgar Quintero of Naselle and awarded them the WSP Life Saving Award for efforts during two separate incidents in April 2018.

On April 17, Trooper Franzmann responded to an unresponsive 17-year-old on the 100 block of Anderson Place in Elma. The young man was not breathing.

Elma Police Officers had begun CPR and Trooper Franzmann arrived and used Naloxone, continuing CPR until the teen began breathing again on his own. The 17-year-old was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center where he regained consciousness and survived the narcotics overdose.

On Monday, April 30, 2018, Trooper Quintero responded to a shots fired and stabbing incident in Illwaco.

Trooper Quintero was the first law enforcement officer on scene, finding multiple victims. Determining the suspect was no longer a threat, Trooper Quintero went to help the injured victims, including a man bleeding excessively from his right arm. He applied a tourniquet and bandages to open wounds on the victim’s arm and torso until aid could arrive and transport the victim.

The man survived, and other officers and medics on scene said that the acts of the Trooper ultimately saved the victim’s life.

Troopers are recommended by their supervisors for the Life Saving Award, which is later selected by Chief Batiste.