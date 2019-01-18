Local schools recognized for college bound students

Governor Inslee has recognized 287 schools and 123 school districts for signing up more than 70 percent of their students who were eligible for the College Bound Scholarship.

In a release from the Washington Student Achievement Council it states that over 30,000 of last year’s eighth graders signed up for the College Bound Scholarship.

Schools who exceeded the state sign-up rate of 70 percent will receive Gold Star Awards.

Lake Quinault, Oakville, Ocosta, Raymond, South Bend, and Willapa school districts were all highlighted as Gold Star Districts for signing up over 70% of students.

Gold Star Districts and Schools, Class of 2022 Lake Quinault Lake Quinault High School 85% Oakville Oakville High School 86% Ocosta Ocosta Junior – Senior High 76% Raymond Raymond Jr Sr High School 86% South Bend Pacific Virtual Learning 95% Willapa Valley Willapa Valley Middle-High 73%

In Grays Harbor, schools averaged 51-57% College Bound Scholarship sign-ups for the class of 2022, with 58-64% in Pacific County.

331 applications of 606 eligible students attending schools in Grays Harbor signed up, with 108 out of 182 in Pacific County.

Find the list of Gold Star schools and districts along with district sign-up rates on the Washington Student Achievement Council’s website.

In 2007 the Washington State Legislature established the College Bound Scholarship to provide state financial aid to low-income students who may not consider college a possibility due to the cost.

The scholarship covers tuition (at comparable public college rates), some fees, and a small book allowance.

Students who sign up for the scholarship graduate from high school and enroll in college at higher rates than their low-income peers, according to WSAC.

“The first cohort of College Bound students graduated from high school in 2012. Since then, the four-year high school graduation rate for these students has consistently been similar to the statewide average, and over 10 percentage points higher than for low-income students who were eligible, but didn’t sign up. The first few cohorts of students who signed up for the scholarship have begun enrolling in college and do so at rates similar to the statewide average. “

They say that since the program’s inception, over 280,000 students have applied for the scholarship with 3/4 of the students who signed up for the by the end of their eighth grade year in 2011 graduated from high school in 2015. In comparison, they say that the 2015 four-year graduation rate for low-income students who were eligible for the program but didn’t sign up was 62%.

Eligibility for the scholarship is a two-part process. Students in 7th or 8th grade whose family meets the income requirements must submit and complete an application by June 30 of the student’s 8th grade year. Then students must meet the College Bound Pledge requirements and income-eligibility as determined by the student’s financial aid application (FAFSA or WASFA) in their senior year of high school.

Grays Harbor Rates Cohort Rate District School 2022 51% Aberdeen School District 2022 30% Aberdeen School District Grays Harbor Juvenile Detention 2022 0% Aberdeen School District J M Weatherwax High School 2022 0% Aberdeen School District McDermoth Elementary 2022 51% Aberdeen School District Miller Junior High 2022 67% Aberdeen School District Twin Harbors – A Branch of New Market Skills Center 2022 59% Elma School District 2022 59% Elma School District Elma Middle School 2022 60% Hoquiam School District 2022 0% Hoquiam School District Hoquiam High School 2022 50% Hoquiam School District Hoquiam Homelink School 2022 62% Hoquiam School District Hoquiam Middle School 2022 85% Lake Quinault School District 2022 85% Lake Quinault School District Lake Quinault High School 2022 16% McCleary School District 2022 16% McCleary School District McCleary Elem 2022 51% Montesano School District 2022 51% Montesano School District Montesano Jr-Sr High 2022 56% North Beach School District 2022 56% North Beach School District North Beach Junior High School 2022 86% Oakville School District 2022 86% Oakville School District Oakville High School 2022 76% Ocosta School District 2022 76% Ocosta School District Ocosta Junior – Senior High 2022 19% Taholah School District 2022 19% Taholah School District Taholah Elementary & Middle School 2022 38% Wishkah Valley School District 2022 38% Wishkah Valley School District Wishkah Valley Elementary/High School