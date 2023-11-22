Local schools and students benefit from Farm to School funding
The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has offered $3.7 million in Farm to School Purchasing grants to 105 applicants. School districts, childcare providers, tribal schools and tribal early learning centers will use the grants to serve high quality, nutritious and culturally relevant foods grown, raised, caught or foraged by producers in Washington state. WSDA’s Farm to School Purchasing Grants are possible thanks to the Washington State Legislature’s ongoing investment in farm to school.
WSDA received 132 applications this round with requests totaling over $8.5 million, more than double the available funding. Out of 295 school districts in Washington state, 100 applied for the grant, a 50 percent increase from the previous grant cycle.
In addition, WSDA received applications from 27 childcare and five summer meal programs.
Within Grays Harbor and Pacific counties, $150,000 is being offered.
This includes $120,000 in Grays Harbor split between the Abedeen, Elma, Hoquiam, McCleary, and Oakville school districts for school meals, and $30,000 combined for the South Bend School District for both school meals and childcare meals.
“This growth in applications demonstrates a strong interest and growing need from school districts across the state,” Farm to School Lead Annette Slonim said.
Grant amounts range from $1,000 to $285,000. Awarded applicants will use the grant funds to expand their farm to school connections with purchases of eligible Washington-grown foods. Awardees may use up to 25 percent of their total grant for costs such as materials, supplies, equipment and labor that directly support the development and sustainability of their efforts to include and highlight foods grown and raised in Washington state as an ongoing part of their child nutrition programs.
“One of our goals with this grant program is to strengthen Washington’s food systems at the regional level, while helping to ensure that more locally-produced food is consumed by children in our schools,” Washington State Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison, said.
The Washington state 2023-2025 biennium budget includes $5 million in ongoing funding for WSDA’s Farm to School program, including the Farm to School Purchasing Grant Program. A second round of Farm to School Purchasing Grant funds will be made available in Spring 2024 for the summer months and 2024-2025 school year.
For more information, visit agr.wa.gov/FarmToSchool or email [email protected].
The grant program is part of WSDA’s Focus on Food Initiative, ensuring safe, nutritious, local food is effectively produced and available throughout our state.
|ORGANIZATION
|PROGRAM TYPE
|COUNTY
|TOTAL AWARD
|Washtucna School District
|School Meals
|Adams County
|$20,000.00
|Carrusel Childcare Center
|Childcare Meals
|Benton County
|$10,000.00
|Kiona-Benton City School District
|School Meals
|Benton County
|$10,000.00
|Messiah Lutheran Church
|Childcare Meals
|Benton County
|$1,000.00
|Wenatchee School District
|School Meals
|Chelan County
|$65,000.00
|Crescent School District
|School Meals
|Clallam County
|$10,000.00
|Sequim’s Little Explorers Early Learning Center
|Childcare Meals
|Clallam County
|$1,300.00
|La Center Schools District
|School Meals
|Clark County
|$9,900.00
|Waterville School District
|School Meals
|Douglas County
|$10,000.00
|Curlew School District No. 50
|School Meals
|Ferry County
|$20,000.00
|Inchelium School District #70
|School Meals
|Ferry County
|$20,000.00
|Republic School District #309
|School Meals
|Ferry County
|$15,000.00
|Maria’s Child Care Center
|Childcare Meals
|Grant County
|$10,000.00
|Aberdeen School District
|School Meals
|Grays Harbor County
|$40,000.00
|Elma School District #68
|School Meals
|Grays Harbor County
|$20,000.00
|Hoquiam School District
|School Meals
|Grays Harbor County
|$20,000.00
|McCleary School District
|School Meals
|Grays Harbor County
|$20,000.00
|Oakville School District
|School Meals
|Grays Harbor County
|$20,000.00
|Coupeville School District
|School Meals
|Island County
|$20,000.00
|Brinnon School District
|School Meals
|Jefferson County
|$20,000.00
|Chimacum School District #49
|School Meals
|Jefferson County
|$10,000.00
|Port Townsend School Distract
|School Meals
|Jefferson County
|$20,000.00
|Quilcene School District
|School Meals
|Jefferson County
|$20,000.00
|Auburn School District
|School Meals
|King County
|$230,000.00
|Auburn School District
|Summer Meals
|King County
|$4,700.00
|Bellevue College
|Childcare Meals
|King County
|$10,000.00
|Community Day Center for Children, Inc.
|Childcare Meals
|King County
|$10,000.00
|Federal Way Public Schools
|Childcare Meals
|King County
|$11,300.00
|Federal Way Public Schools
|School Meals
|King County
|$245,000.00
|Federal Way Public Schools
|Summer Meals
|King County
|$3,100.00
|Highline Public Schools
|School Meals
|King County
|$195,000.00
|Highline Public Schools
|Summer Meals
|King County
|$1,350.00
|Renton School District
|School Meals
|King County
|$130,000.00
|Seattle Public Schools
|School Meals
|King County
|$285,000.00
|Shoreline Public School District, 412
|School Meals
|King County
|$60,000.00
|The Children’s Center at Burke Gilman Gardens
|Childcare Meals
|King County
|$10,000.00
|Yo Soy Unico Childcare Development Center
|Childcare Meals
|King County
|$3,000.00
|Kitsap Community Resources Early Learning
|Childcare Meals
|Kitsap County
|$10,000.00
|Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe
|Tribal Childcare Meals
|Kitsap County
|$10,000.00
|Ellensburg School District
|School Meals
|Kittitas County
|$30,000.00
|Glenwood School District
|School Meals
|Klickitat County
|$10,000.00
|Klickitat School District #402
|School Meals
|Klickitat County
|$7,000.00
|Boistfort School District
|School Meals
|Lewis County
|$10,000.00
|Pe Ell School #301
|School Meals
|Lewis County
|$20,000.00
|Pe Ell School #301
|Summer Meals
|Lewis County
|$1,000.00
|Harrington School District
|School Meals
|Lincoln County
|$20,000.00
|Odessa School District
|School Meals
|Lincoln County
|$10,000.00
|Pioneer School District
|School Meals
|Mason County
|$20,000.00
|Okanogan County Child Development Association
|Childcare Meals
|Okanogan County
|$10,000.00
|South Bend School District
|Childcare Meals
|Pacific County
|$10,000.00
|South Bend School District
|School Meals
|Pacific County
|$20,000.00
|Newport School District
|School Meals
|Pend Oreille County
|$10,000.00
|Selkirk School District
|School Meals
|Pend Oreille County
|$20,000.00
|Chief Leschi School
|Tribal School Meals
|Pierce County
|$20,000.00
|Dieringer School District
|School Meals
|Pierce County
|$20,000.00
|Franklin Pierce Schools
|School Meals
|Pierce County
|$90,000.00
|Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center
|Childcare Meals
|Pierce County
|$10,000.00
|Tacoma School District No 10
|School Meals
|Pierce County
|$265,000.00
|Lopez Island School District #144
|School Meals
|San Juan County
|$20,000.00
|Orcas Daycare Association
|Childcare Meals
|San Juan County
|$10,000.00
|Orcas Island School District
|School Meals
|San Juan County
|$20,000.00
|Anacortes School District
|School Meals
|Skagit County
|$8,400.00
|Burlington-Edison School District
|School Meals
|Skagit County
|$30,000.00
|Concrete School District
|School Meals
|Skagit County
|$20,000.00
|Mount Vernon School District
|School Meals
|Skagit County
|$75,000.00
|Sedro-Woolley School District
|School Meals
|Skagit County
|$60,000.00
|Darrington School District
|School Meals
|Snohomish County
|$20,000.00
|Everett Public Schools
|School Meals
|Snohomish County
|$185,000.00
|Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe
|Tribal Childcare Meals
|Snohomish County
|$14,700.00
|Cela’s Creative Learning Academy
|Childcare Meals
|Spokane County
|$10,000.00
|Cheney School District
|School Meals
|Spokane County
|$60,000.00
|Lumen Early Learning Center
|Childcare Meals
|Spokane County
|$10,000.00
|Lumen Public School
|School Meals
|Spokane County
|$10,000.00
|Mead School District 354
|School Meals
|Spokane County
|$80,000.00
|Planet Kids Inc
|Childcare Meals
|Spokane County
|$7,250.00
|Spokane Public Schools
|School Meals
|Spokane County
|$70,000.00
|WACC District #17 of CCS
|Childcare Meals
|Spokane County
|$15,900.00
|West Valley School District #363
|School Meals
|Spokane County
|$35,000.00
|Young Men’s Christian Association of the Inland Northwest
|Childcare Meals
|Spokane County
|$10,000.00
|Chewelah School District
|School Meals
|Stevens County
|$20,000.00
|Columbia School District 206
|School Meals
|Stevens County
|$20,000.00
|Colville School District
|School Meals
|Stevens County
|$20,000.00
|Mary Walker School District
|School Meals
|Stevens County
|$20,000.00
|Northport School District
|School Meals
|Stevens County
|$20,000.00
|Onion Creek School District #30
|School Meals
|Stevens County
|$15,000.00
|Valley School District #70
|Childcare Meals
|Stevens County
|$10,000.00
|Valley School District #70
|School Meals
|Stevens County
|$20,000.00
|Olympia School District
|School Meals
|Thurston County
|$60,000.00
|Rainier School District
|School Meals
|Thurston County
|$20,000.00
|The Evergreen State College
|Childcare Meals
|Thurston County
|$10,000.00
|Wa He Lut Indian School
|Tribal School Meals
|Thurston County
|$10,000.00
|College Place School District No. 250
|School Meals
|Walla Walla County
|$20,000.00
|Prescott School District
|School Meals
|Walla Walla County
|$20,000.00
|Walla Walla Public Schools
|Summer Meals
|Walla Walla County
|$1,300.00
|Bellingham School District, No. 501
|School Meals
|Whatcom County
|$85,000.00
|Ferndale School District #502
|School Meals
|Whatcom County
|$45,000.00
|Nooksack Valley School District
|School Meals
|Whatcom County
|$30,000.00
|Garfield School District
|School Meals
|Whitman County
|$20,000.00
|Palouse School District
|School Meals
|Whitman County
|$20,000.00
|Pullman School District #267
|School Meals
|Whitman County
|$20,000.00
|Tekoa School District #265
|School Meals
|Whitman County
|$20,000.00
|East Valley School Dist #90
|School Meals
|Yakima County
|$40,000.00
|Naches Valley School District
|School Meals
|Yakima County
|$20,000.00
|Selah School District
|School Meals
|Yakima County
|$45,000.00
|West Valley School District #208
|School Meals
|Yakima County
|$60,000.00