Local school districts issue notice of anonymous threats on social media

Aberdeen, WA – Multiple local school districts have issued a notice to families of anonymous threats made on TikTok.
In a note from the Aberdeen School District, they say that a letter was sent home on Thursday with students regarding threats to schools via a widespread, anonymous TikTok post.
The Raymond School District said there were posts on TikTok that stated “that on Friday, Dec. 17, there is a challenge to call in bomb threats, school shooting threats, etc., at schools in the United States.”
The Raymond School District said that the posts did not originate from our area.
Aberdeen Officials stated that schools are being advised it’s not a credible threat, but they wanted to tell families that residents “can join our schools in being aware and vigilant”.
They ask that families take “a few moments to encourage the young people in your life to always bring improper social media activity to your attention or to the attention of a trusted adult”.
Below are the full posts from local districts.
Aberdeen School District:
“To our ASD5 families:
We have been in contact with the Raymond Police Department and the safety team from the Education Service District. As of this afternoon (Dec. 16), there have been no local, credible threats. However, there will be an increased police presence around the school tomorrow.
Social media is a powerful tool often used to influence others, and not always for good. Therefore, it is always important to remain vigilant when it involves these threats. Please take time to talk to your students about the influence of social media and the potential consequences of engaging in this type of behavior. We must take every threat seriously, and students face the possibility of suspension or expulsion and possible legal consequences for making threats.
Again, we want to thank the students, parents, and community members who made us aware of the social media posts throughout the day. We all have a role in keeping our students and community safe.”
North River School District:
“In case you are not already aware, there are posts on Tik Tok stating that on Friday, Dec. 17, there is a challenge to call in bomb threats, school shooting threats, etc., at schools in the United States. These posts did not originate from our area.