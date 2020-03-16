Local Restaurants Open for To-Go Orders

City Restaurant Address Times Available Phone Website Aberdeen Chinese Village 2409 Simpson Ave, Aberdeen 12-8p (360) 533-1485 https://www.chinesevillageaberdeen.com/ Jokatsha 320 E Wishkah st. @ Abereeen Bus Station 12:30-7:30p (360) 209-9964 https://www.facebook.com/Jokatsha/ Sgt Brand’s BBQ 1017 S Boone St, Suite 315, Aberdeen 11a-7p (360) 591-9605 http://www.sgtbrandsbbq.com Cosmopolis Clark’s 360 538 1487 www.clarksrestaurant.com Hoquiam The Brunch 101 of Hoquiam 716 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam 10a-3p (360) 986-3093 Deidra’s Deli @ Hoquiam Farmers Market 10a-4p (360) 538-5880 Grizzly Den 300 West Emerson Ave, Hoquiam 10a-9:30p (360) 537-9840 Elma McCleary Rain Country Restaurant 124 W. Simpson Ave., McCleary 10a-3p (360) 495-3600 Montesano Pub Monte 16 W Marcy Street, Montesano 5-7pm (360) 968-3976 Oakville Ocean Shores Westport Aloha Alabama BBQ 2309 Westhaven Dr, Westport 11am – 8pm (360) 268-7299 www.alohaalabama.com Knotty Pine 201 E Dock St, Westport 11-7 (360) 268-0591 Subway 794 state rt 105, Westport 6a-10p (360) 268-0919 Grays Harbor County Dino’s Pizza & Grill 6080 US HWY 101, Amanda Park 12-9p (360) 288-0555 Quinault Internet Cafe 6094 US HWY 101 Amanda park 7:30 am-3:30 pm (360) 288-0571