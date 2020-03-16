Local Restaurants Open for To-Go Orders
|City
|Restaurant
|Address
|Times Available
|Phone
|Website
|Aberdeen
|Chinese Village
|2409 Simpson Ave, Aberdeen
|12-8p
|(360) 533-1485
|https://www.chinesevillageaberdeen.com/
|
|Jokatsha
|320 E Wishkah st.
@ Abereeen Bus Station
|12:30-7:30p
|(360) 209-9964
|https://www.facebook.com/Jokatsha/
|
|Sgt Brand’s BBQ
|1017 S Boone St, Suite 315, Aberdeen
|11a-7p
|(360) 591-9605
|http://www.sgtbrandsbbq.com
|Cosmopolis
|Clark’s
|
|
|360 538 1487
|www.clarksrestaurant.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoquiam
|The Brunch 101 of Hoquiam
|716 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam
|10a-3p
|(360) 986-3093
|
|
|Deidra’s Deli
|@ Hoquiam Farmers Market
|10a-4p
|(360) 538-5880
|
|
|Grizzly Den
|300 West Emerson Ave, Hoquiam
|10a-9:30p
|(360) 537-9840
|
|Elma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCleary
|Rain Country Restaurant
|124 W. Simpson Ave., McCleary
|10a-3p
|(360) 495-3600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montesano
|Pub Monte
|16 W Marcy Street,
Montesano
|5-7pm
|(360) 968-3976
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakville
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ocean Shores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Westport
|Aloha Alabama BBQ
|2309 Westhaven Dr, Westport
|11am – 8pm
|(360) 268-7299
|www.alohaalabama.com
|
|Knotty Pine
|201 E Dock St, Westport
|11-7
|(360) 268-0591
|
|
|Subway
|794 state rt 105,
Westport
|6a-10p
|(360) 268-0919
|
|Grays Harbor County
|Dino’s Pizza & Grill
|6080 US HWY 101, Amanda Park
|12-9p
|(360) 288-0555
|
|
|Quinault Internet Cafe
|6094 US HWY 101
Amanda park
|7:30 am-3:30 pm
|(360) 288-0571
|