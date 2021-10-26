Local residents look to assist displaced apartment renters after fire

11 residents of an apartment complex in Aberdeen were displaced following a weekend fire.
Early Sunday morning the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments were dispatched to Arthur St. for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, units found a large two story apartment complex with smoke and flame venting from an apartment.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to two apartments on the second floor.
The apartment building contained 12 apartments, with a total of 18 occupants.
The fire displaced a total of 11 people with 8 of the apartments sustaining damage from fire, smoke or water.
The displaced occupants received assistance from the American Red Cross.
A number of people on social media have expressed the desire to assist the displaced residents through either monetary or item donation. As this morning there is no known singular donation site.
The remaining 4 apartments were not damaged and 7 occupants were able to return to their apartments.
A total of 16 Aberdeen Firefighters, 5 Hoquiam Firefighters, and 5 Grays Harbor Fire District #2 Firefighters responded in 6 engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Rescue, and 4 ambulances. The Aberdeen Police Department was also on-scene assisting with the safe and timely evacuation of the apartment building occupants.
The fire took approximately 1.5 hours to bring under control.
As of Monday, the cause of the fire was undetermined.