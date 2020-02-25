Local Republican caucuses scheduled for Saturday
As Presidential Primary ballots are in the hands of all Washington voters, the Grays Harbor County Republican Party announced that they will be holding their Republican Caucus this week.
Caucusing will occur on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 5 locations around the county.
- Aberdeen American Legion Hall
- Hoquiam Grand Central
- Elma Senior Center
- McCleary Old Hotel
- Humptulips Fire Station
Caucus events will begin at 10 am, and it is suggested that attendees arrive at 9 am to check in to ensure a smooth and accurate caucus.
Anyone registered to vote can find their caucus location at: www.wsrp.org/caucus voters can also pre-register at this link to simplify the check in process.
If not already registered to vote, that can be done under the election tab on line at: www.sos.wa.gov