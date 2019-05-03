Local radar going offline for upgrades

The local radar on Langley Hill will be taken offline this month.

In a release from the National Weather Service, the say that the Coast/Langley Hill (KLGX) and Seattle/Camano Island (KATX) weather radars will be taken offline at separate times this month.

During this period, technicians will be completing the second of four major upgrade phases, known as the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a 5-year program that will replace and refurbish major components of the radar. These upgrades will not change nor add to any of the current radar products.

The Service Life Extension Program is a 5-year program that replaces & refurbishes major components of the 20-year-old WSR-88Ds and to keep the radars operational into the 2030s. The $150M investment is being made by the three organizations that use these radars, the NOAA National Weather Service, United States Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration.

The previously completed first phase of this Service Life Extension Program replaced the radar’s signal processor. This second phase will focus on refurbishing the transmitter chassis. This includes replacing components such as fusts holders, cables, connectors, power filters, breakers, and centrifugal blowers.

The remaining phases include refurbishing the transmitter pedestal and the equipment shelters.

Planned Outage Durations

Seattle/Camano Island Radar – Wednesday, May 8 – Friday, May 10

Coast/Langley Hill Radar – Tuesday, May 14 – Friday, May 17

There is a plan in place to delay the upgrades in the event that widespread severe weather is expected.