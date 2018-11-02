Local projects in the running for $7,668,291 in funding

Projects in 35 counties are up in contention for funding through the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. In a release, the board says that a total of 349 projects have requested funding to “expand recreational areas and conserve wildlife habitat and working lands”.

In Grays Harbor, 8 projects are asking for $3,535,136 in funding, including adding new lights to Olympic Stadium and Gable Park, restoring Damon Point, protecting the Chehalis floodplain, and others.

Pacific County is showing 6 projects and $4,133,155 requested. Their projects include buying Nemah Tidelands in Willapa Bay, updating the Willapa Hills Trail, improving ADA compliance at the North Head Lighthouse, and more.

In total, the projects statewide are requesting more than $211 million.

The funding board has evaluated and ranked the projects, which will continue to the Governor and state Legislature for funding consideration.

“The projects show huge support by every community and organization for investing in recreation and taking care of our wild areas,” said Kaleen Cottingham, director of the Recreation and Conservation Office, which staffs the funding board and administers the grants. “We have hundreds of volunteers with experience in recreation and conservation evaluating the grant proposals and creating ranked lists. That vetting process means that the best projects rise to top of the list.”

In a breakdown from the board, they say that 179 projects are requesting $76.7 million for parks, 82 projects are requesting $76.8 million to conserve wildlife habitat and working farms and forests, 48 projects are requesting $39.4 million for trails and 40 projects are requesting $18.9 million to give people access to the waterfront.

Below is a list of grant requests in each county.

To see how each project scored, visit RCO’s Web site.

In their release, the board says that they accept these grant applications every other year and added a new policy this year that makes funding more accessible for communities in need.

“We adjusted some of our scoring in two grant programs to prioritize projects in underserved and lower income communities or projects that promote healthy lifestyles in communities with certain poor health indicators,” Cottingham said. “We also reduced the matching resources that some communities must contribute to get grants. For example, communities with smaller populations or lower income populations will need to provide less when receiving grants.”

About 18 percent of the applicants were able to benefit from the new reduced match policy.

“Spending time outdoors is vital to the mental and physical health of both kids and adults,” Cottingham said. “The more parks and trails communities have, the more people exercise, and that is proven to reduce health care costs. Both exercise and exposure to nature also promote better mental health, and leave people feeling calm, relaxed and able to focus. Investments in outdoor recreation pay many dividends.”

They say that data shows Washingtonians spend $21.6 billion a year on everything from spandex to fly rods, supporting nearly 200,000 jobs.

“These investments benefit everyone,” Cottingham said. “The best time to invest in outdoor recreation is right now. Our population is growing, and land and development prices are going nowhere but up. Preserving and protecting natural areas conserves habitat for fish and other wildlife, protects clean air and water and reduces pollution.”

Funding comes through five different grant programs: