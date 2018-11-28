Local police hosting Citizen’s Academy in Aberdeen

A joint police department Citizen’s Academy is coming to the west side of Grays Harbor.

The Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis Police Departments have announced that they are forming a West County Citizen’s Academy to start in January. According to the departments, this free training is the first Citizen’s Academy in this part of the county for “well over 10-years”.

In a release, they say that the purpose of the Citizen’s Academy is to “expose our residents to some of the interesting aspects of law enforcement and local criminal justice system here in Grays Harbor”. The courses provided are designed to give citizens an inside look into law enforcement does every day.

During the free academy, citizens will have a chance to hear law enforcement, dispatchers, prosecutors, judges, crime lab technicians, K9 units, E911 Dispatch, as well as learn about firearm safety on a police range.

“We hope the Academy will allow citizens to share in public service and learn about the challenges and demands associated with law enforcement. It is also designed for citizens to learn the reasons why police officers respond to various situations in a particular way and how they ultimately handle these situations.

We believe the Academy experience will be a pleasant introduction to the local criminal justice system and its role in our society. Citizens will gain a greater understanding of police patrol and investigative procedures as well as learn some techniques used in addressing crime in our communities.”

Classes will start January 8th and will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm at the Harbor City Church, 1700 Cherry Street, Aberdeen. There will also be a number of Saturday classes held for attendees to participate in some hands-on law enforcement activities.

Applicants to the Citizen’s Academy must be at least 18 years of age, have no significant criminal record, and be available to attend the overall Academy course schedule. Applications are available at the Aberdeen, Hoquiam or Cosmopolis Police Department stations or available online at www.aberdeenwa.gov or www.cityofhoquiam.com.

The class is limited to 30 students.

For specific questions about the Citizen’s Academy, please contact Aberdeen PD Deputy Chief Dave Timmons at dtimmons@aberdeenwa.gov or by phone at (360)538-4420.