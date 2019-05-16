Local outdoor projects up for review at May 23 meeting

Montesano, WA – Local projects will be considered at the upcoming Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) meeting.

The RAC is set to meet on May 23, 2019, from 8:30 am until approximately 5:00 pm at the Montesano City Hall (112 North Main Street, Montesano, Washington) and will consider 17 projects from throughout the region.

The project proposals will be looked over, and funding recommendations will be made to the Olympic National Forest Supervisor.

Specifically in Grays Harbor, projects being considered include Deferred Road Maintenance on the Olympic National Forest, invasive plant prevention in multiple areas, improving pedestrian safety and accessibility to the West Fork Humptulips River, and improving access to public lands by removing debris to open recreational access areas.

The full list of projects currently under review and meeting agenda can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/olympic/workingtogether/advisorycommittees

This meeting is open to the public, and anyone who would like to comment on the projects must request the opportunity in writing by May 17, 2019.

Requests to make oral comments must be sent to the Olympic National Forest, 1835 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA 98512, attention Susan Garner or by email to scgarner@fs.fed.us.

Requesters will be provided three minutes to make their oral comments. Written comments for consideration by the RAC may also be sent to this address by May 17, 2019.

Title II Project Proposals by County

Multi County

WA Conservation Corps (Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason)

Clallam County

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office Chain Gang, Clallam County Sheriff’s Office

Deferred Road Maintenance, Olympic National Forest

Eagle Springs Habitat Restoration, Pacific Coast Salmon Coalition

Gold Creek Crossing Repair Sleepy Hollow Trail, Back Country Horsemen

Klahanie Trees For Future Fish Habitat, Trout Unlimited

Young Stand Thinning, Olympic National Forest

Grays Harbor County

Deferred Road Maintenance, Olympic National Forest

Invasive Plant Prevention, Grays Harbor & Quinault Special Management Area

Rainbow Creek River Access, Olympic Public Access Coalition

Travel Way Restoration, (Improve Access to Public Lands)

Jefferson County

Deferred Road Maintenance, Olympic National Forest

Dosewallips River Powerlines Reach Restoration Project, Env. Public Health

Lower Big Quilcene Trail Reroute, Back Country Horsemen

Mason County