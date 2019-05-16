Local outdoor projects up for review at May 23 meeting

Montesano, WA – Local projects will be considered at the upcoming Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) meeting.
The RAC is set to meet on May 23, 2019, from 8:30 am until approximately 5:00 pm at the Montesano City Hall (112 North Main Street, Montesano, Washington) and will consider 17 projects from throughout the region.
The project proposals will be looked over, and funding recommendations will be made to the Olympic National Forest Supervisor.
Specifically in Grays Harbor, projects being considered include Deferred Road Maintenance on the Olympic National Forest, invasive plant prevention in multiple areas, improving pedestrian safety and accessibility to the West Fork Humptulips River, and improving access to public lands by removing debris to open recreational access areas.
The full list of projects currently under review and meeting agenda can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/olympic/workingtogether/advisorycommittees
This meeting is open to the public, and anyone who would like to comment on the projects must request the opportunity in writing by May 17, 2019.
Requests to make oral comments must be sent to the Olympic National Forest, 1835 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA 98512, attention Susan Garner or by email to scgarner@fs.fed.us.
Requesters will be provided three minutes to make their oral comments. Written comments for consideration by the RAC may also be sent to this address by May 17, 2019.
Title II Project Proposals by County
Multi County
- Olympic Peninsula Cooperative Noxious Weed Control (Clallam, Jefferson)
- WA Conservation Corps (Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason)
Clallam County
- Clallam County Sheriff’s Office Chain Gang, Clallam County Sheriff’s Office
- Deferred Road Maintenance, Olympic National Forest
- Eagle Springs Habitat Restoration, Pacific Coast Salmon Coalition
- Gold Creek Crossing Repair Sleepy Hollow Trail, Back Country Horsemen
- Klahanie Trees For Future Fish Habitat, Trout Unlimited
- Young Stand Thinning, Olympic National Forest
Grays Harbor County
- Deferred Road Maintenance, Olympic National Forest
- Invasive Plant Prevention, Grays Harbor & Quinault Special Management Area
- Rainbow Creek River Access, Olympic Public Access Coalition
- Travel Way Restoration, (Improve Access to Public Lands)
Jefferson County
- Deferred Road Maintenance, Olympic National Forest
- Dosewallips River Powerlines Reach Restoration Project, Env. Public Health
- Lower Big Quilcene Trail Reroute, Back Country Horsemen
Mason County
- Deferred Road Maintenance, Olympic National Forest
- Mason County – Hood Canal Ranger District Cooperative Noxious Weed Control, Mason Co. Noxious Weed Control Board