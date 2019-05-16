Local outdoor projects up for review at May 23 meeting
By KXRO News
|
May 16, 2019 @ 8:55 AM

Montesano, WA – Local projects will be considered at the upcoming Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) meeting.

The RAC is set to meet on May 23, 2019, from 8:30 am until approximately 5:00 pm at the Montesano City Hall (112 North Main Street, Montesano, Washington) and will consider 17 projects from throughout the region.

The project proposals will be looked over, and funding recommendations will be made to the Olympic National Forest Supervisor.

Specifically in Grays Harbor, projects being considered include Deferred Road Maintenance on the Olympic National Forest, invasive plant prevention in multiple areas, improving pedestrian safety and accessibility to the West Fork Humptulips River, and improving access to public lands by removing debris to open recreational access areas.

The full list of projects currently under review and meeting agenda can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/olympic/workingtogether/advisorycommittees

This meeting is open to the public, and anyone who would like to comment on the projects must request the opportunity in writing by May 17, 2019.

Requests to make oral comments must be sent to the Olympic National Forest, 1835 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA 98512, attention Susan Garner or by email to scgarner@fs.fed.us.

Requesters will be provided three minutes to make their oral comments. Written comments for consideration by the RAC may also be sent to this address by May 17, 2019.

 

Title II Project Proposals by County

Multi County

Clallam County

Grays Harbor County

Jefferson County

Mason County

 

 

