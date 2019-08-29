Local meeting set to learn more about the Aberdeen Police Explorer program
Aberdeen, WA – Following a request from the Aberdeen Police Department for local young adults to apply for their Police Explorer program, a meeting has been scheduled for parents and those interested to learn more.
Explorer Adviser Detective Jeff Weiss tells KXRO that there will be an informational meeting on September 4th , 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Aberdeen High School Community Room.
Parents and future APD explorer candidates are encouraged to attend.
“This will be the time to bring all your questions about the explorer program. Please arrive on time for the presentation.”
APD is looking for local residents between the ages of 15 ½ to 20 years of age to join the Police Explorer Post and learn about law enforcement first hand through training and working with officers.
Explorers can serve the department and community in a variety of ways and develop skills for future law enforcement careers.
If you are interested in becoming an Aberdeen Police Explorer please email your name and contact number to Detective Jeff Weiss at jweiss@aberdeenwa.gov