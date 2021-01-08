      Weather Alert

Local legislators pre-file bills ahead of Legislative Session

Jan 8, 2021 @ 7:12am

Over 230 bills have been pre-filed prior to the start of the legislative session set to start on Monday.

As of this morning this includes nine bills from local legislators.

Many of the prefiled bills within the state deal with recovery from the pandemic or are related to emergency powers of the Governor following concerns from legislators over the year.

Among the local bills it includes four bills filed by 19th District Representative Jim Walsh that includes topics such as adding rules that require a state of emergency within the state must limit each proclamation to a single county, requiring separate proclamations for each county impacted, and a requirement that specific facts must be given for each county as to why the emergency is being declared and what it will take for the proclamation to be lifted.

Also included by Walsh is a bill that is focused on “Reducing the administrative cost of state government” and that would disallow salary or wage increases within many government related positions, including legislators, for a period of 24 months following passage.

A bill filed by 24th District Senator Kevin Van De Wege would bring the option of allowing a city or county to create a “metropolitan park district” to impose a sales and use tax to pay for the assets, if approved by local voters.

Van De Wege also introduced a bull that would create a temporary tax reduction for electric utilities to lower costs to customers.

Other bills from the local legislators would create a program to convert unused public buildings into homeless housing, expand some vessel permit rules, and other issues.

Locally filed bills;

HB 1107 Expanding certain nonresident vessel permit provisions. 1/7/2021 Chapman
HB 1080 Concerning the capital budget. 1/5/2021 Tharinger
HB 1081 Concerning state general obligation bonds and related accounts. 1/5/2021 Tharinger
SB 5006 Concerning local parks funding options. 12/9/2020 Van De Wege
SB 5007 Addressing the economic challenges facing Washington citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic through a temporary reduction in compliance and tax burden on electric utilities in order to lower costs and support direct utility assistance to low-income customers. 12/9/2020 Van De Wege
HB 1027 Reducing the administrative cost of state government during the 2021-2023 fiscal biennium. 12/16/2020 Walsh
HB 1029 Concerning orders and rules during a state of emergency. 12/16/2020 Walsh
HB 1101 Creating a grant program for converting unused public buildings to housing for homeless persons. 1/7/2021 Walsh
HB 1102 Establishing an intrastate meat inspection program. 1/7/2021 Walsh

 

