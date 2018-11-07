Local Legislative Election Results after first count

The first count of ballots have been released and incumbent Jim Walsh leads Erin Frasier in the race for the 19th District Representative position one seat.

Walsh holds the lead with 50.7% of the vote with 19,887 over Frasier’s 49.3% and 19,335.

The two are separated by 552 votes.

For the 19th District Representative position 2 seat, incumbent Brian Blake with 54.06% leads Joel McEntire with 45.94%.

Blake holds a 3,173 vote lead.

In the 24th District Representative races, incumbent Mike Chapman with 58.85% is leading Jodi Wilke with 41.15%, and incumbent Steve Tharinger’s 57.03% leads Jim McEntire’s 42.97%.

For the complete election results go to http://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/graysharbor/