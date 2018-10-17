Local lakes stocked for fall fishing

With thousands of rainbow trout destined for Washington lakes before November, anglers should have plenty of places to enjoy fishing through the holiday season.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will continue to stock at least 55 Washington lakes with catchable-size trout this fall. The department adds that this is in addition to the millions of smaller trout stocked each spring, many of which will have grown to catchable size.

This includes 800 fish already placed in Grays Harbor lakes, and more than 3800 fish placed in Pacific County waters.

“Fall is the time to reel in a nice-sized trout, and our crews are working hard to build on a Northwest tradition of fishing through the seasons,” said Steve Caromile, WDFW’s warmwater fish program manager. “Most of the stocked trout are 13 to 15 inches long, with a few larger ones in the mix.”

Dozens of additional lakes will be stocked throughout the state in October and November providing fishing opportunities into the new year.

The complete list of lakes to be stocked, and the department’s recently updated stocking plan, are available for viewing at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/fall-into-fishing/.

The fall fish plants are in response to anglers’ requests to increase fall and winter trout fishing opportunities, said Caromile.

The effort also includes stocking lakes across the state for the Nov. 23 Black Friday opener, which offers anglers the opportunity to skip the shopping malls, get outside and enjoy fishing on the day after Thanksgiving.

For up-to-date stocking information on the department’s weekly catchable trout stocking report, visit http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/weekly/.

To participate, anglers must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2019.

Licenses can be purchased by telephone at 1-866-246-9453, at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, or at hundreds of license vendors across the state.

For details on license vendor locations, visit the WDFW website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/licensing/vendors/.