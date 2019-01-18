Local Kilmer town hall postponed

The Montesano town hall with Representative Derek Kilmer has been postponed.

In the original release from Rep. Kilmer’s office, he warned residents that a town hall tour scheduled for next week could be postponed if he were called back to Washington. On Thursday the Congressman says that a change in the House voting schedule has forced him to remain in session next week to “continue pushing for an end to the federal government shutdown”.

As a result, all of the regional town halls during the week have been postponed and a Facebook Live town hall will serve in their place.

“I always enjoy engaging in-person with the folks I represent at town hall meetings,” Kilmer said. “We will get these rescheduled as soon as possible. For now, I’m putting all my energy into ending this mindless government shutdown that’s bad for our economy and terrible for people in our region who are showing up to work but not being paid.”

Kilmer says that the events scheduled from January 22nd -25th will be postponed into to early February.

He added that barring additional changes in the House voting schedule, town halls scheduled in Kitsap and Mason Counties on the 26th will continue as scheduled.

Details on time and location are provided below. Kilmer will also host a FacebookLive town hall from his DC office next week at the following date and time:

REVISED TOWN HALL SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 22nd:

FACEBOOK LIVE TOWN HALL

Date: Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Time: 6:00 PM PST

Details: All are welcome to join the event by visiting http://www.facebook.com/derek.kilmer. At the start of the event, a live video will appear at the top of Kilmer’s newsfeed. Participants who are logged into Facebook should click on the live video to watch the event in real time. Constituents will be invited to ask questions by entering their first name, hometown and question in the comment. The video will also be available on Facebook after the event for those who could not join while the event was live.

KITSAP COUNTY TOWN HALL

Date: Saturday, January 26, 2019

Time: 10:00AM

LOC: North Kitsap High School Community Auditorium, 1881 NE Hostmark St, Poulsbo, WA 98370

MASON COUNTY TOWN HALL

Date: Saturday, January 26, 2019

Time: 3:00 PM

LOC: North Mason High School, 150 E North Mason School Rd, Belfair, WA 98528