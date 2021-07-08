Local housing wait list opening on July 14

The Housing Authority of Grays Harbor has announced that they are opening their wait list this month.
According to the local resource, they will open the HCV RAD Project-Based Voucher wait list from Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. – Friday, July 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.
This program is for individuals or families with gross annual income limits at or below the following amounts:
Applicants can complete the form in advance.
Applications can be picked up at 602 East First Street, Aberdeen – Front Entrance, starting on July 13, at 8:10 a.m.
Applications WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED UNTIL Wednesday, July 14 – no exceptions.
All applications will be reviewed and received on a first come, first serve basis. Your place on the waitlist will depend on the date and time stamp.
Applications will be accepted at 602 East First Street, Aberdeen – Back Parking Lot, starting on Wednesday, July 14 at 8:15 a.m.
HAGHC staff will provide directions to applicants on the procedures when entering the back parking lot. Applicants are required to wear a mask and social distance a minimum of 6 feet at all times while waiting in line.
If there are any questions or if an accommodation is needed, please call 360.533.0653 or email [email protected]
This is only a preliminary application.
The estimated wait time is 2-4 years and may depend on vacancies.
The Housing Authority states that “We house people based on their place on the waitlist may depend on the completeness of the verifications provided during the eligibility process.“
They tell KXRO that the preliminary application process will be different this year for the safety of applicants and staff and wearing a mask and social distancing is required at all times and will be strictly enforced.
While anyone is eligible to apply, those who live or work within Grays Harbor will be given priority preference.
After an application is submitted, it will be reviewed and input into the system, only at that time will the wait begin.
If applicants are moved up on the list, they will be mailed a notification letter. Anyone who changes their mailing address or phone number during the process will need to notify the housing authority.