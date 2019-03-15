Local housing voucher list opens March 20

The local Section 8 housing wait list will open next week.

The Housing Authority of Grays Harbor County announced that they will open the Section 8 – Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) wait list for Project-Based Vouchers on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

The wait list will remain open until further notice.

An event has been planned on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Shoppes at Riverside – Community Room located by the Food Court, 1017 South Boone Street, Aberdeen WA 98520, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Applications will be available at the Administration Office starting on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 602 East First Street, Aberdeen, starting at 8:00 a.m. Please call 360.532.0570 with questions or email Debbie@hagh.com.

The Project-Based Vouchers will be available at the following developments:

Aberdeen Manor, 505 North F Street, Aberdeen: Age 62 or Disabled

Broadway Manor, 101 West Second Street, Aberdeen – No age or disability restrictions

Elma Manor, 1313 West Martin Street, Elma – No age or disability restrictions

Emerson Court, 301 West Karr, Hoquiam – No age or disability restrictions

Hoquiam Manor, 525 – 8 th Street, Hoquiam – No age or disability restrictions

Pacific Court, 359 Oak Street, Aberdeen – No age or disability restrictions

Skyview Manor, 1109 Skyview Lane, Aberdeen – Age 62 or Disabled

The average wait time for rental assistance is 12 to 36 months, depending on bedroom size.

Applicants who live or work in Grays Harbor will be eligible for a Residency Preference and will be placed above applicants on the wait list that live outside HAGHC’s jurisdiction.

This program is for low income families with gross annual income limits at or below the following amounts:

Family Size Extremely Low Income Very Low Income 1 Person 13,650 22,750 2 Person 16,460 26,000 3 Person 20,780 29,250 4 Person 25,100 32,500 5 Person 29,420 35,100 6 Person 33,740 37,700 7 Person 38,060 40,300 8 Person 42,380 42,900

Note: In accordance with federal regulations, 75% of new admissions must be Extremely Low Income