Local hospitals to speak about being a hospital commissioner

The CEOS of both Grays Harbor Community Hospital and Summit Pacific Medical Center will be meeting with the public next week.

In a release, the CEOs announced that they, along with Ben Lindekugel, Executive Director of the Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts, will be co-hosting two Commissioner Interest Forums on April 3.

Community members are invited to the events, held at each hospital, and have an opportunity to learn about public hospital districts, how they are governed, roles and responsibilities of hospital commissioners, hospital district commissioner eligibility, and the appointment process.

Tom Jensen, CEO of GHCH along with Josh Martin, CEO of SPMC will be joined by current members of both hospital boards at the two forums.

Community members are welcome to attend either event, said to be identical forums.

The events are scheduled for Wednesday, April 3. The morning event will take place at 11 a.m. in Grays Harbor Community Hospital’s Conference Room C. The afternoon event will take place at 3 p.m. in Summit Pacific Medical Center’s Ortquist Conference Room 1.

5 local public hospital commissioner positions are up for election this year. 2 at Summit Pacific and 3 for Grays Harbor.

Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor Hospital 1 Position 3 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Andrew (Drew) Hooper Grays Harbor 0.00 Hospital 1 Position 5 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Gary Thumser Grays Harbor 0.00 Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor Hospital 2 Commissioner District 2 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Armando Juarez Jr. Grays Harbor 0.00 Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Miles Logenbaugh Grays Harbor 0.00 Hospital 2 Position 2 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Melanie Leiann Sturgeon Grays Harbor 0.00

For more information about these events please contact Jori Stott of Summit Pacific, 360-346-2280 or Teresa Ramirez of Grays Harbor Community Hospital, 360-537-5117.