Local cities receive $3.3 million in street projects
A number of local projects were awarded funding through the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) recently.
According to the TIB, more than $100 million is given to 138 grants. This includes 8 projects in Grays Harbor and Pacific County.
At their November 22nd meeting in Federal Way, the TIB awarded the 138 street and sidewalk improvement grants to local agencies, totaling $100.3 million.
Local projects include work in Aberdeen, Elma, Montesano, Long Beach, and South Bend.
Grants were awarded to agencies through six programs.
|Program
|# of Projects
|Target Funding Level
|TIB Funds
|Total Project Cost
|Urban Arterial Program
|31
|$70,000,000
|$68,938,270
|$247,584,297
|Urban Sidewalk Program
|16
|$5,000,000
|$5,181,698
|$10,784,779
|Arterial Preservation Program
|18
|$8,000,000
|$7,555,273
|$8,923,337
|Small City Arterial Program
|28
|$12,000,000
|$11,937,988
|$21,644,971
|Small City Sidewalk Program
|11
|$3,000,000
|$2,626,109
|$2,767,093
|Small City Preservation Program
|34
|$4,000,000
|$4,092,246
|$4,275,756
|TOTAL
|138
|
|$100,306,781
|$292,606,638
In Aberdeen, over $1 million will come to projects. This includes $550,000 for improvements to the planned roundabout at Market and F Streets.
Montesano has 4 projects on the list, with the town receiving over $845,000 for their streets.
Elma has one project on the list, totaling over $260,000.
In Pacific County, a project in Long Beach will bring $400,000 while South Bend will see nearly $763,000.
Local Projects
|
|Program
|Project Name
|TIB Grant
|Project Cost
|Aberdeen
|APP
|FY 2021 Overlay Project
(Multiple Locations)
|$515,000
|$607,530
|Aberdeen
|UAP
|E Market Street F St and Fuller Way Roundabout
|$550,001
|$2,396,330
|Elma
|SCSP
|Young Street 1st St to 4th St
|$260,010
|$288,900
|Montesano
|SCSP
|E Pioneer Avenue
Academy St to Glenn St
|$162,000
|$174,200
|Montesano
|SCAP
|1st Street and Marcy Avenue W Pioneer Ave to Main St
|$524,700
|$583,000
|Montesano
|SCPP
|FY 2021 Overlay Project
(Multiple Locations )
|$125,000
|$140,000
|Montesano
|SCPP
|FY 2021 Seal Coat Project
(Multiple Locations)
|$34,100
|$39,100
|Long Beach
|SCAP
|Washington Avenue
19th St S to Sid Snyder Dr
|$400,000
|$1,347,489
|South Bend
|SCAP
|Adams Street
1st St to US 101
|$762,710
|$762,710
|Total
|
|
|$3,333,521
|$6,339,259
In total, over $3.3 million will come to the region.
These grants are only a portion of the costs associated with the projects.
This year, TIB received 296 applications from cities and counties, with requests for more than $261 million in funding.
Complete List of Funded Projects