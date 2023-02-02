Local celebration of life planned for wrestling hall of fame inductee Gary Frey

A celebration of life for local and statewide wrestling icon Gary Frey will be held this month in Aberdeen.

Frey passed away of natural causes on December 21st, 2022.

At the beginning of his career as a wrestling coach, Gary won three state titles in his five years at Moses Lake High School, with a record of 129-13.

In 1965, Gary moved his family to Grays Harbor, where Gary was an English professor at Grays Harbor College, and started the first Grays Harbor College wrestling program.

His record at GHC was 253-47, winning 11 State Junior College titles.

In 1969 Gary started his company, Suplay Products, and was the President and CEO of Suplay Products and Wrestler’s World.

Gary was inducted into the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 1987, the Grays Harbor College Hall of Fame in 1999, the National Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Service to Wrestling award in 2007, and later became an honorary inductee into the Moses Lake High School Coaches Hall of Fame.

Gary was a resident of Grays Harbor for 54 years before moving back to Moses Lake where he lived with his wife, Rita.

There will be a celebration of life held in Aberdeen at the Elks Lodge, 1712 S. Boone St. at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18.