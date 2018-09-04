Local businesses invited to review Grays Harbor Business Survey Report

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. has invited members of the business community to a Focus Group to review the results of the 2018 Grays Harbor Business Survey Report for Grays Harbor County.

Three upcoming Focus Group events will allow an opportunity to have discussion on the current business climate in Grays Harbor and how it can be improved.

The results are following a recent survey of local businesses that looked at the regional business climate, including “the ease of opening a business in Grays Harbor and support from local and county governments”.

“This information is intended to help Grays Harbor’s leadership and government enhance their policies, services and support for regional businesses and the area’s economy as a whole.”

According to GGHI, the discussion at the events will focus on several areas, including “the ease of doing business within Grays Harbor, County or Municipal regulations that could be streamlined or simplified, and experiences interacting with County and Municipal government services”.

Local business representatives are invited to any of the upcoming events, scheduled throughout the county.

For businesses located in Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Cosmopolis, Westport and Central Park, the Focus Group event will take place on Monday, September 10at the GGHI conference room located at 506 Duffy St. in Aberdeen from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided, please RSVP in advance.

For businesses located in McCleary, Elma and Montesano, the Focus Group will be on Thursday, September 13 in the Summit Pacific Medical Center conference room located at 600 E Main St. in Elma from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided, please RSVP ahead of time.

For businesses located in Ocean Shores, Lake Quinault and North Beach communities, the Focus Group will take place on Monday, September 17 at the Canterbury Inn located at 643 Ocean Shores Blvd SW in Ocean Shores from8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A continental breakfast will be provided, please RSVP.

All three Focus Groups are free of charge.

For more information or to RSVP for one of the Focus Groups, please contact Candie Gleason with GGHI at (360) 532-7888 or candie@graysharbor.org.