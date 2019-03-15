Local bump stocl buy-back planned

The Washington State Patrol will be holding a local bump stock buy-back event.

Governor Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5954, bringing funding to the buy-back program for bump stocks within the state and allowing for $150 to be given for each item turned in, up to five.

Washington’s 2018 ban came in the wake of a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting in which gunman Stephen Paddock used weapons including 14 rifles modified with bump stocks to fire over 1,000 shots into a music festival crowd there in 2017, killing 58 and wounding 413 in only 11 minutes.

Federal authorities later instituted a separate, nationwide ban.

Effective March 26, the US Department of Justice is amending the regulations of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to clarify that bump stock type devices are machine guns as defined by the National Firearms Act of 1934 and the Gun Control Act of 1968.

Machine guns are illegal in Washington and Senate Bill 5954 allows Washington residents the opportunity to turn in up to five bump stock type devices and receive $150 per device.

Legislators banned the devices in 2018 and created the buyback program at the same time, but left it unfunded. The money funds the program.

Inslee signed the measure Thursday.

The Washington State Patrol will be holding a series of buy-backs throughout the state March 17-18 and March 24-25.

This Sunday-Monday, local residents have an opportunity to turn in their bump stocks at the Hoquiam WSP office before the federal law banning the devices takes effect on March 26, 2019.

SB 5954 appropriates $150,000 for the program.

Individuals can visit any of the WSP offices participating to exchange their bump stocks for a voucher. They can also turn in their devices directly to the ATF or other law enforcement agencies where they will receive a written receipt. They can then bring the receipt into the WSP office listed and get a voucher for the $150.

Once their voucher is processed, the WSP will mail individuals a check for $150 for each bump stock they turn in. No checks will be issued the day an individual turns in their bump stock. There is a limit of five bump stocks per individual, and all vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Once the $150,000 appropriated in Senate Bill 5954 has been distributed, no more funds will be available.

Dates and Times

March 17-18, 2019

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

District 1 – Tacoma – 2502 112 th Street East

District 2 – Bellevue – 2803 156 th Avenue SE

District 3 – Kennewick – 143302 E Law Lane

District 4 – Spokane – 6403 W Rowand Rd

District 5 – Vancouver – 11018 NE 51 st Circle

District 6 – Wenatchee – 2822 Euclid Avenue

District 7 – Marysville – 2700 116 th Street NE

District 8 – Hoquiam – 3111 Pacific Avenue

March 24-25, 2019

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

District 1 – Tacoma – 2502 112 th Street East

District 2 – South Seattle – 15666 International Blvd (detachment office)

District 3 – Yakima – 2715 Rudkin Road

District 4 – Spokane – 6403 W Rowand Rd

District 5 – Vancouver – 11018 NE 51 st Circle

District 6 – Ellensburg – 291 S Thorp Hwy

District 7 – Marysville – 2700 116 th Street NE

District 8 – Bremerton – 4811 Werner Road

Criteria

Individuals must be a Washington resident (an official Washington driver’s license and/or identification card is required)

Individuals must have a valid mailing address

There is a limit of five bump stocks per person

Procedure

An individual may bring in an operable or inoperable bump stock to the listed WSP offices. An individual may also turn in the device(s) to the ATF or other law enforcement agencies to obtain a receipt. (Individuals must then bring the receipt to one of the listed WSP district office on the designated dates/times to receive a voucher for payment.) An Individual must present a valid Washington driver’s license or identification card. At the WSP office, the individual will complete a voucher form with a valid mailing address. The WSP will process the voucher for payment. The WSP will mail a check to the individual at the mailing address provided on their original voucher form.

More information can be found at: www.wsp.wa.gov/buyback