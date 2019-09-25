Loans offered for local septic system replacement
Additional counties are joining Grays Harbor and Pacific County on a program to replace failing septic systems.
The Department of Ecology announced in a tweet that Benton and Okanogan County have been added to the list of counties, which already include Grays Harbor and Pacific, that are eligible for financial assistance for septic system repair and replacement loans.
Craft3 is providing the access to the loans, and say that over one-thousand families have already made use of their Clean Water Loan.
To be eligible, homeowners must own the property within the eligible counties, and the septic system must either be; failing, over 25 years old, be under orders to fix, or have been in contact with health officials on the needs.
Loans feature interest rates, although can feature deferred payment options for 15 years if eligible.
