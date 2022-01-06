Listening sessions scheduled to hear about health equity within Washington

The Department of Health (DOH) is reaching out to individuals and communities who have experienced health inequities or racism in the health care system.
Advocacy groups and health care professional associations are also invited to comment.
This is an effort to learn how people are harmed due to inequities in the health care system.
DOH says they want to create positive change in the system.
Information gathered from listening sessions will be used in future rule workshops. Individuals, communities, and health care workers will work together to create rules for health equity continuing education. Health care professionals must complete training in health equity as required by Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5229.
“DOH recognizes that sharing experiences about this subject may be difficult. We recognize and appreciate the emotional labor that will take place. We will make an intentional effort to create a safe space for participants and staff during this process. Sharing your experience is voluntary and it is up to you how you would like to share. If speaking in a group setting does not work for you, there is an option for written comments. No matter how you choose to take part, please know your willingness to engage in this process is greatly appreciated.”
During these sessions, DOH will ask the following questions:
DOH will be holding listening sessions: Each session has the capacity for 250 attendees. If a session fills up please consider attending another one. We want to hear from you.
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 564-999-2000,,114577531# United States, Olympia
Phone Conference ID: 114 577 531#
Written comments about past and current experiences with health inequities can be submitted via email to [email protected].