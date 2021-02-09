Lisa Scott named as new Ocean Shores City Councilmember
A local city official is now working for two cities, although in different capacities.
The Ocean Shores City Council voted to fill a vacant position this week, awarding the council seat to City of Aberdeen Community Development Director Lisa Scott.
Scott was one of nine Ocean Shores residents who applied to fill the Position 5 council seat, vacated by Steve Ensley. Ensley had been elected to the position by voters in 2017.
Prior to a vote on who will fill the role, the council heard from all applicants as to why they were interested in the position.
Following the series of questions to the candidates and an executive session, the council returned to make their nominations to fill the vacancy.
After a series of nominations from councilmembers that failed to reach a majority vote, Scott was nominated by Eric Noble.
Following confirmation from councilmembers Martin and Peterson, Mayor Dingler used her power to be the deciding factor and Scott was sworn in during the meeting to begin her role as of Monday night.