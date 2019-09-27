“Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!”
Ocean Shores, WA – Residents and visitors to Ocean Shores this weekend may be surprised to see 6′ tall animals walking around the Convention Center.
Furvana is what’s being called the “latest and greatest anthropomorphic arts convention” and it is all happening in Ocean Shores.
The convention is for furries, as well as artists, writers, performers, musicians, and others who are intersted in the furry fandom. The all-ages event is being held for the first time this weekend.
“Furvana is an organization dedicated to providing a venue and events for the world wide community of enthusiasts of anthropomorphic arts to gather together, allowing people of all ages and differences to feel safe and respected as they engage in community activities that bring anthropomorphism to life.”
The 3-day event will feature dances, speakers, vendors, dinners, and other activities in and around downtown Ocean Shores.
Also as part of the event will be demonstrations on coastal raptors and a silent auction in support of the Coastal Raptors non-profit organization.
Tickets for the event range from $20 for children, $35 for a one-day Friday pass, $55 for a 3-day pass, or $1100 for a VIP experience.