Search of land in Mason County related to Lindsey Baum investigation

Authorities have released details following a recent search for evidence related to the abduction and murder of Lindsey Baum.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office states that on the weekend of March 25-26, their staff coordinated a search for evidence in a wooded area near West Fish Hatchery Rd in Mason County, in an area only a few miles south of the Mary M. Knight school.

The search of the area was specifically related to the 2009 abduction and murder of Lindsey Baum.

Lindsey was abducted on June 26th, 2009 while walking from a friend’s house to her home in McCleary.

In 2017, Lindsey’s partial remains were located in a rural area near Ellensburg, Washington.

According to GHSO, a tip provided as part of the ongoing investigation initiated the response.

Details on the tip or any evidence uncovered was not released.

Over 160 professionals and volunteers assisted in the search.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in these efforts by the following agencies:

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management

State SAR Planning Unit

Kitsap County Search and Rescue

King County Search and Rescue

Mason County Search and Rescue

Pierce County Search and Rescue

Snohomish County Search and Rescue

The Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Attorney General’s HITS Investigators

The disappearance and murder of Lindsey Baum is still being actively investigated and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact investigators by calling (360) 964-1799, or emailing your information to [email protected].