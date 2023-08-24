Letters of interest being accepted for vacant McCleary City Council seat

The City of McCleary has a vacant City Council position.

According to a notice from the city, recently Councilmember Jenna Amsbury resigned from her council seat, leaving the vacancy.

The City Council is accepting applications for City Council Position #1.

Amsbury is on the upcoming election ballot, running unopposed.

The person selected for Council Position #1 will serve the remainder of Amsbury’s term through December 31, 2023, with the city stating that the position will then be filled based on the November 2023 General Election results.

To be eligible, candidates must be a registered voter and have resided in the City limits for at least one year immediately preceding the appointment.

There are no wards within the city, so any voter within the city boundaries is eligible to apply.

While the reasons for her stepping were not noted, she is now listed in the release as the Clerk-Treasurer for the city.

Resumes and letters of interest of why someone would be interested in the council position must be made to the city by September 29, 2023.

McCleary City Councilmembers receive a monthly salary of $100 without regard to the number of meetings or time required. There are a total of five City Council positions serving the citizens of the City of McCleary.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk-Treasurer at 360-495-3667 or [email protected].