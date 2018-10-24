Letter sent to Miller Junior High parents after school shooting conversation

A letter was sent home to parents of students at Miller Junior High yesterday, letting them know of a situation where students were overheard talking about a school shooting.
The letter from Miller Junior High Principal Lisa Griebel says a staff member reported overhearing the students and “intervened- stopping the conversation and using the opportunity as a teachable moment in the classroom about school appropriate conversations.”
The staff member also reported the conversation to school administration and upon investigation, the letter says that administration “determined that the conversation was not a threat, but was not an appropriate conversation for a school setting.”
The letter states that “Miller Junior High and the Aberdeen School District are committed to the safety and well-being of all our students at all times” and they “take reports such as these seriously and thoroughly investigate.”
They say the investigation includes referral to the Aberdeen Police Department and that the school has a detailed school safety plan.
They remind parents, guardians, and staff how important it is to maintain open communication with children, about what they are seeing on television, about how they deal with anger and frustration, and about their relationships with other students.
They also remind students that they have an obligation to themselves and to their classmates to bring information about dangerous situations to adults at the school so that they can respond quickly and appropriately to protect their safety.
The entire letter can be found below:
October 23, 2018
Dear parents and guardians of Miller Junior High Students,
Today a staff member reported overhearing students talking about a school shooting. The staff member intervened- stopping the conversation and using the opportunity as a teachable moment in the classroom about school appropriate conversations. The staff member also reported the conversation to school administration.
Upon investigation, administration determined that the conversation was not a threat, but was not an appropriate conversation for a school setting. Conversations like these can cause a disruption to the learning environment.
Miller Junior High and the Aberdeen School District are committed to the safety and well-being of all our students at all times. We take reports such as these seriously and thoroughly investigate. The investigation includes referral to the Aberdeen Police Department.
Our school has a detailed school safety plan. Our district has a School Resource Officer, an Aberdeen Police Officer. We have a comprehensive visitor check-in and check-out system located at the front desk in our schools designed to help ensure that no unauthorized person enters. All visitors and volunteers must wear their name badges in plain sight at all times while on school grounds during the school day. After school starts, our exterior doors are locked. This school year we added additional security cameras that can link to law during an emergency.
We remind parents/guardians and staff how important it is to maintain open communication with children — about what they are seeing on television, about how they deal with anger and frustration, and about their relationships with other students.
We remind students that they have an obligation to themselves and to their classmates to bring information about dangerous situations to adults at the school so that we can respond quickly and appropriately to protect their safety. Our students also have a responsibility to keep conversations at school appropriate.
We remind parents/guardians and students that they can help make our schools safer, too, by not passing along the rumors they hear to their neighbors or friends; but, instead, reporting them to a school administrator who will then investigate and turn it over to the police, if necessary.
Thank you,Lisa Griebel
Principal
Miller Junior HighDream. Believe. Achieve.(360) 538-2102