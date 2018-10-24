Letter sent to Miller Junior High parents after school shooting conversation

A letter was sent home to parents of students at Miller Junior High yesterday, letting them know of a situation where students were overheard talking about a school shooting.

The letter from Miller Junior High Principal Lisa Griebel says a staff member reported overhearing the students and “intervened- stopping the conversation and using the opportunity as a teachable moment in the classroom about school appropriate conversations.”

The staff member also reported the conversation to school administration and upon investigation, the letter says that administration “determined that the conversation was not a threat, but was not an appropriate conversation for a school setting.”

The letter states that “Miller Junior High and the Aberdeen School District are committed to the safety and well-being of all our students at all times” and they “take reports such as these seriously and thoroughly investigate.”

They say the investigation includes referral to the Aberdeen Police Department and that the school has a detailed school safety plan.

They remind parents, guardians, and staff how important it is to maintain open communication with children, about what they are seeing on television, about how they deal with anger and frustration, and about their relationships with other students.

They also remind students that they have an obligation to themselves and to their classmates to bring information about dangerous situations to adults at the school so that they can respond quickly and appropriately to protect their safety.

The entire letter can be found below: