Leonard Barnes named new Port of Grays Harbor Executive Director

Photo and logo from Port of Grays Harbor

Leonard Barnes selected as new Port of Grays Harbor Executive Director

Following the announcement of the impending retirement of Port of Grays Harbor Executive Director Gary Nelson, the Port Commission announced on Thursday during a special meeting that Deputy Executive Director Leonard Barnes was chosen to transition into the role.

According to the commissioners, when the announcement was made of Nelson’s retirement, they looked at multiple options as part of their search for new leadership.

The board said at their Thursday meeting that they chose to select the new Executive Director from within who had a knowledge of not only the area, but the ongoing projects currently underway within the area.

The Commissioners reviewed internal candidate qualifications during an Executive Session following the regular December Commission meeting on December 12, 2023.

Commissioner Tom Quigg said that out of three candidates for the position, Barnes was the obvious choice.



According to Commissioner Papac, the decision to hire from within made sense to continue the work already in place.



Barnes spoke at the meeting on Thursday, expressing his thanks and looking toward the future.



Barnes joined the Port of Grays Harbor in 1984.

His move into the Executive Director role will officially take effect as of March 31, 2024.