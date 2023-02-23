LeMay Grays Harbor outlines plans due to snow delays

LeMay Grays Harbor suspended garbage and recycling services on Thursday due to winter weather conditions on the roads.

Officials tell KXRO that the garbage and recylcing customers were not serviced, but there is a plan to make up for those who were missed.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this disruption may cause. We understand it can be frustrating however public and employee safety is our main concern. While your street or neighborhood may be safe to drive in the streets leading to your home or from our office may not be.”

Since service is impacted, LeMay plans to make up the service on your next scheduled service day at no additional charge.

Weekly trash service, your service will be made up the following week by taking extras at no charge. 65gl = 2 – 32 gallon trash bags ​ 95gl = 3 – 32 gallon trash bags. Every other week trash service, please put your can out on your pickup day with 65gl = 1 – 32 gallon trash bags ​ 95gl = 2 – 32 gallon trash bags Recycling is missed, which is serviced every two weeks, we will make up the service the following recycling day by taking extras at no charge in a recyclable box.

LeMay Grays Harbor offices closed Thursday, but they say that phones are open, weather permitting.

For information on service delays, visit http://www.lemayinc.com.