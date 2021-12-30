LeMay Grays Harbor back in operation today on limited routes

LeMay Grays Harbor will be operating their garbage/recycling pick ups today as warmer weather has created safer driving conditions for their trucks.
Service had been halted for the majority of the week due to snow and ice covering local roadways.
Garbage and recycling services are on limited routes for Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31, 2021 due to inclement weather still persisting. The company does advise that due to the weather conditions and public safety, some areas will not be able to be serviced due to weather and road conditions.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this disruption may cause. We understand it can be frustrating however public and employee safety is our main concern. While your street or neighborhood may be safe to drive in the streets leading to your home or from our office may not be. “
LeMay asks that residents scheduled for pick up on Thursday/Friday place their carts out to the road for servicing.
LeMay Grays Harbor phone lines are open on Thursday, and closed on Friday.
The company tells KXRO that the plan for next week is to pick up garbage and refuse as soon as the roadways are safe to travel. If customers are not serviced due to the inclement weather or road conditions will have additional opportunities on their next scheduled pick up day at no additional charge.
The equivalent of one week’s garbage service may be placed in 32 gallon bags next to your refuse container. Extra recycling can be taken in a cardboard box placed next to your recycle container on your next scheduled recycle pick up day.
Credits will not be issued for missed services, although the extra garbage and recycling will be serviced at no charge.
During inclement weather our phone volumes become very high and residents may find an easier response by emailing [email protected].
Details on service delays can be found at http://www.graysharbor.lemayinc.com.