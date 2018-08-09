LeMay Enterprises will remain the Aberdeen garbage company

The City of Aberdeen will not be changing their garbage service as they negotiate a new deal with LeMay.

Mayor Erik Larson said onthat his city will not be changing their service for residents to Hometown Sanitation as announced earlier this year.

In June of last year, Aberdeen chose to terminate their contract with LeMay in order to be able to enter into negotiations on rates.

Public Works Director Rick Sangder said at that time that the city had “continually renewed with minimal negotiations for several decades”.

In April, the City Council accepted a proposal from the Hoquiam company, but Larson revealed that those plans fell through.



Larson spoke on Wednesday night, saying that they are in the final negotiations to retain Harold LeMay Enterprises, a subsidiary of Wasteland Connections, for waste service, adding a 3 year extension to their current contract and going over details of the contract.



The City had originally opened up a request for proposals on their waste disposal in an effort to re-negotiate the current rates.

Larson said that within those 3 years they plan to once again open up a request for proposals in order to provide a competitive process.