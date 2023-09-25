Left turn restrictions are coming soon for SR 8 at Mox Chehalis Road East

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that on Friday, Sept. 29, the median crossing between eastbound and westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis Road East will temporarily close.

SR 8 at Mox Chehalis Road East left turn restrictions

Left turns will not be allowed to or from the highway.

Right turns will be allowed to and from the highway.

The nearby Mox Chehalis Road overpass near McCleary will remain open.

The closure is in advance of temporary changes to SR 8 for a fish barrier removal project at Mox Chehalis Creek.

In the coming weeks, crews will complete a crossover lane. This work will reconfigure the westbound lanes to accommodate both directions of traffic. One lane will remain open in each direction around the work zone.

Once the temporary configuration is in place, left turns will open to eastbound SR 8 travelers. The left turn restriction will remain in place for westbound travelers until the project is complete in late 2025.

Whenever near work zones please: