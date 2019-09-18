League of Women Voters Mayoral Forum tonight in Hoquiam
Hoquiam, WA – Tonight in Hoquiam, voters and residents will have an opportunity to hear from numerous mayoral candidates.
The Grays Harbor League of Women Voters is hosting an event Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the Hoquiam Library to hear directly from the people on the General Election Ballot looking to lead 5 local cities.
Mayoral candidates from Aberdeen, Cosmopolis, Hoquiam, Ocean Shores, and Westport are expected to participate tonight.
According to an email from the local league, doors open at 5:30PM and citizens can submit questions until 6:30 that could be asked to the candidates.
Members of the Grays Harbor League of Women Voters will sort all questions from the public by town and issue and give to the moderator prior to being asked to candidates.
6:45 Diane Wolfe, LWV-GH, will make welcoming remarks and speak on the mission of the LWV prior to the questions being asked.
Candidates will be given 2 minutes to answer questions, with a one minute rebuttal on each issue before a single question will be posed to all 10 candidates before closing remarks.