Leadership Grays Harbor 2019 accepting applications

Leadership Grays Harbor is returning to the area in January and applications are available until later this month.

Businesses in Grays Harbor can sponsor their employees or residents can apply for themselves.

Greater Grays Harbor administers the program and since 2016 has partnered with Grays Harbor College to facilitate the classes in the six month program.

Those in the class meet once a month to develop “personal leadership skills” through meetings and discussions with established leaders, site visits, individual projects and other activities.

Greater Grays Harbor said that that those involved finish the program with more than training.

“Participants leave with knowledge on how to make a positive impact in their community, in their professions and in their personal lives. Attendees build their professional network and make lifelong friends.”

Classes will be starting in January for the Professional Development Program.

Last year classes were held on the 3rd Friday of each month. This year they have been moved to the 3rd Thursday because so many attendees found it difficult to be away from their jobs on a Friday.

The first class will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Grays Harbor College from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. (I will be sending out more information as it becomes available.)

The deadline for the 2019 Application and the Acknowledgement of Risk that must completed, signed and returned by Friday, December 21st.

Space is limited.

If you have any questions regarding cost, timeline and application process please call Candie Gleason at 360-532-7888 or email her at candie@graysharbor.org